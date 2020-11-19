Forsyth County schools require staff to wear face masks

As the numbers of cases and exposures to the COVID-19 virus surge around the country, the Forsyth County School District updated its coronavirus guidelines to require all staff members to wear face masks when around students, if unable to social distance.
Originally, in guidelines issued in August, masks were mandatory only for transportation and food service personnel.
Forsyth still does not mandate masks for students – only that students and staff “are expected to wear a mask when feasible: buses, classrooms, corridors, etc.” The updated guidelines released Tuesday also require masks for visitors at after-school athletics and activities; masks have been required of visitors to school buildings.
During the first six weeks of the academic year, Forsyth schools had 111 reported cases of COVID-19 out of 38,947 students and staff in face-to-face instruction, the district said. Information: https://bit.ly/2UEbbkH