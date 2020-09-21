Forsyth County schools announce free meals for all students

All students in Forsyth County will receive free meals from now through the last school day of December or until federal funds expire, thanks to a waiver approved by the USDA for the School Nutrition Program.
Families do not need to do anything to take advantage of the waiver, Forsyth school officials said.
Students currently attending classes on campus can get free breakfast and lunch. Those enrolled in virtual learning will be eligible for curbside meal service beginning Monday, Sept. 28, at 10 schools each day school is in session.
Curbside meals are for all children through age 18. Lunch and breakfast for the following day will be offered. For a list of schools, times of food distribution and other information: https://bit.ly/2ZJyBbk
Families already eligible for meal benefits should still complete the free and reduced-price meal application to avoid a lapse in benefits once the waiver ends, officials said.