Forsyth County online map shows voting wait times

Forsyth County has posted an online map that shows wait times at polling places open for Advance Voting for the Nov. 3 election.

Credit: Forsyth County

Forsyth County | 52 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Forsyth County elections officials have rolled out an online map that displays current wait times at Nov. 3 advance voting locations.

The Advance Voting map is updated by the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Department and Geographic Information Services; poll workers report wait times when calling in to the office. Locations showing green have waits of less than 30 minutes; yellow, 30 minutes to an hour; and red, more than an hour. To view the map: https://bit.ly/3o0Po4j

At 4 p.m. Friday, for example, five of the six Forsyth voting sites then open showed green: Coal Mountain Park, Cumming Recreation & Parks, the Forsyth Elections Office, Hampton Park Library and Parks & Recreation Operations. But Sharon Springs Park was red.

The map is online through Friday, Oct. 30. Questions or issues, contact the Elections Office, voter@forsythco.com or 770-781-2118 ext. 9. Information: https://bit.ly/2FA0XxQ

