Forsyth County online map shows voting wait times

The Advance Voting map is updated by the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Department and Geographic Information Services; poll workers report wait times when calling in to the office. Locations showing green have waits of less than 30 minutes; yellow, 30 minutes to an hour; and red, more than an hour. To view the map: https://bit.ly/3o0Po4j

At 4 p.m. Friday, for example, five of the six Forsyth voting sites then open showed green: Coal Mountain Park, Cumming Recreation & Parks, the Forsyth Elections Office, Hampton Park Library and Parks & Recreation Operations. But Sharon Springs Park was red.