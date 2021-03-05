Forsyth County offers rent, utility relief for residents impacted by COVID-19

The Forsyth County Rent & Utility Relief Program has been established to provide short-term assistance for renters that can document income loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is made available through a grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury and will be available beginning Monday, March 8.
Forsyth County will provide rent and utility assistance for qualifying households.
United Way of Forsyth County, 240 Elm St., (770) 781-4110, email: erap@unitedwayforsyth.com
The Place of Forsyth County, Inc., 2550 The Place Circle, (770) 887-1098, email: Info@theplaceofforsyth.org
A Forsyth County call center will also available, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, by calling (678) 273-2972 to connect residents to partner organizations for application processing and to provide additional information.