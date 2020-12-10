Forsyth County names state rep its county manager finalist

State Rep. Kevin Tanner (R-Dawsonville) has been announced the sole finalist candidate for the Forsyth County manager’s job.
Forsyth County commissioners decided on Tanner at their Tuesday work session, according to a county announcement. No action on the appointment is expected until Dec. 22 at the earliest.
According to his official legislative biography, Tanner is in his fourth term as a state representative for District 9, having represented Lumpkin County and parts of Dawson and Forsyth counties since January, 2013. He is chairman of the House Transportation Committee.
Owner of a security company and residential and commercial rental properties, Tanner has 27 years’ experience in public service, including as Dawson County manager. He was one of several unsuccessful candidates in this year’s Republican primary to succeed U.S. Rep. Doug Collins.
Tanner would take the place of former Forsyth manager Eric Johnson, whose contract was not renewed.