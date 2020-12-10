Forsyth County names state rep its county manager finalist

Forsyth County commissioners decided on Tanner at their Tuesday work session, according to a county announcement. No action on the appointment is expected until Dec. 22 at the earliest.

According to his official legislative biography, Tanner is in his fourth term as a state representative for District 9, having represented Lumpkin County and parts of Dawson and Forsyth counties since January, 2013. He is chairman of the House Transportation Committee.