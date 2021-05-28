Forsyth County names new assistant county manager

Forsyth County Chief Information Officer Brandon Kenney has been appointed to the position of Assistant County Manager effective June 7, according to a press release. Kenney will be replacing retiring Deputy County Manager Tim Merritt who served in the role since 2010.
Kenney will oversee the Planning and Community Development, Parks and Recreation, Water and Sewer, Senior Services, Code Compliance and Animal Services Departments.
Kenney has served as CIO since Sept. 2016. In that role, he managed and administered the County’s information technology initiatives and activities by leading the Information Systems & Technology and Geographic Information Services Departments.
