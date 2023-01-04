Forsyth County is recycling Christmas trees through Jan. 28

“Forsyth County has recycled well over 100,000 Christmas trees since the county began participating in the ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ program in 1994,” said Environmental Program Manager Tammy Wright.

“All of the Christmas trees brought to us for recycling have either been placed in the lake as fish habitat or chipped into reusable mulch. We look forward to keeping trees out of landfills every year,” Wright added.