Forsyth County is recycling Christmas trees through Jan. 28

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

Keep Forsyth County Beautiful invites Forsyth residents to recycle their Christmas trees during the annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event through Jan. 28.

“Forsyth County has recycled well over 100,000 Christmas trees since the county began participating in the ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ program in 1994,” said Environmental Program Manager Tammy Wright.

“All of the Christmas trees brought to us for recycling have either been placed in the lake as fish habitat or chipped into reusable mulch. We look forward to keeping trees out of landfills every year,” Wright added.

Christmas trees can be dropped off at the following Forsyth County locations during the listed dates:

  • Tolbert Street Recycling Convenience Center - 351 Tolbert St., through Jan. 28 (closed on Sundays) from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Old Atlanta Recycling Convenience Center - 3678 Old Atlanta Road, through Jan. 28 (closed on Sundays) from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Coal Mountain Recycling Convenience Center - 3560 Settingdown Road, through Jan. 28 (closed on Sundays) from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other than Sunday closures, the centers will be closed on Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Wood chips made from the recycled trees are available on a first-come, first-served basis year-round to county residents just inside Coal Mountain Park, 3560 Settingdown Road.

Residents are responsible for loading and hauling their own wood chips.

For more information on Christmas tree recycling, visit KeepForsythCountyBeautiful.org or call KFCB at 770-205-4573.

