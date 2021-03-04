Forsyth County homestead, school tax exemptions deadline approaching

Residential property owners in Forsyth County that reside on that property and are a legal resident of the county, all as of Jan. 1 of the tax year, qualify for homestead exemption. Applications for exemptions can be filed year-round but must be sent in by Thursday, April 1, to receive the benefits for 2021.

Regular and floating homestead exemption applications as well as applications for the age 65 school tax exemption are available for download on the Board of Assessors page at forsythco.com and must be notarized. A notary is available in the Tax Assessor’s Office in the Forsyth County Administration Building, 110 E. Main St., Suite 260, at no charge.