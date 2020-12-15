Forsyth County details stay-home order to high school students

The Forsyth County School District asks parents to continue reporting if their child tests positive for COVID-19, even high school students who have been moved to virtual learning until January.
Because of an increase in cases and exposures to the disease, all students at Forsyth’s seven high schools except for those in self-contained special education classes have been told to do virtual learning from home Monday, Dec. 14, to the semester’s end, Dec. 22. After holiday break, in-person classes resume Jan. 6.
Extracurricular activities will continue as long as the sports or activity is not experiencing an outbreak.
“For athletics, we request that only family members of our participating athletes and cheerleaders attend during this time period,” the district said. “Attendees are expected to take their temperatures prior to leaving home, wear masks, practice social distancing, and stay home if they are sick.”
Information: https://bit.ly/380jqxJ