Forsyth County breaks ground for new Juvenile Justice Center

The building will have two courtrooms, conference rooms, administrative offices and about 70,000 square feet on three levels, according to a county announcement.

“Juvenile court facilities are unique in that special accommodations must be made for juveniles and their families that are not required at the main courthouse,” said Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley. “The current courthouse has significant deficiencies in access, efficiency, security, overcrowding, compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and its physical structure.”