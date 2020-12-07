X

Forsyth County breaks ground for new Juvenile Justice Center

Forsyth County has broken ground for a Juvenile Justice Center with two courtrooms, conference rooms and offices that will replace the present facility at 875 Lanier 400 Parkway, Cumming.
Credit: Forsyth County

Forsyth County
By David Ibata for the AJC

Forsyth County has broken ground for a $19.9 million Juvenile Justice Center that will replace the present facility at 875 Lanier 400 Parkway, Cumming.

The building will have two courtrooms, conference rooms, administrative offices and about 70,000 square feet on three levels, according to a county announcement.

“Juvenile court facilities are unique in that special accommodations must be made for juveniles and their families that are not required at the main courthouse,” said Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley. “The current courthouse has significant deficiencies in access, efficiency, security, overcrowding, compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and its physical structure.”

Jericho Design Group is the architect, and Carroll-Daniel Construction, the builder. Funded by capital outlay funds, the center is to open, weather permitting, in the summer of 2022. Information: https://bit.ly/3qqrBvJ

