February installment of ‘Your Forsyth’ now available

Forsyth County | 33 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The latest installment of “Your Forsyth” is now available for public viewing.

Highlights include: Forsyth County administers COVID-19 vaccines, Kevin Tanner begins his new position as County Manager and a tutorial on how to file for a homestead tax exemption.

County officials cover these topics and more in this month’s episode of ‘Your Forsyth,’ a monthly short-segment video series and newsletter recapping Forsyth County government highlights from the previous month.

Your Forsyth airs all month long on TV Forsyth (Comcast channel 23, AT&T channel 99 and TV Forsyth Live at forsythco.com). The program is also available to watch anytime on the county government’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/ForsythCountyGovernment – and TV Forsyth On Demand at forsythco.com.

