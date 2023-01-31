X
Faith and Medicine Conference is Feb. 3, 4 in Cumming

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

The third annual Faith and Medicine Conference is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 3 and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Grace Fellowship of South Forsyth, 2750 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming.

Hosted by Real Health Medical, the conference will be offered online or in person.

From 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 3, the featured speaker will be Dr. Peter McCullough, a physician and an author, whose topic will be “Medical Freedom, Personal Responsibility and Call to Action.”

Other highlights will be:

  • a session for high school students who are interested in health care.
  • a panel discussion titled “Brave New World: Medicine, Politics and Theology.”
  • a free seminar titled “Counseling Marriage, God’s Way.”

For additional information, such as cost, or to register, visit FaithAndMedicine.org.

