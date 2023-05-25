X

Cumming’s Memorial Day ceremony is May 26

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
52 minutes ago

The city of Cumming will host a Memorial Day ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon May 26 at the Veterans War Memorial, 301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Cumming next to the Cumming Police Department at the same address.

Local veterans organizations will join Cumming city officials to add new flags in honor of local deceased veterans to the city’s Avenue of Flags display and to honor the memory of all those veterans who died in service to the United States of America.

Patriotic music and speeches will complement the free event.

The rain location will be the Cumming Fairgrounds’ covered arena, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming.

Parking will be at the Castleberry Road parking deck or the Cumming Fairgrounds.

For people with mobility issues, parking will be available at the city’s police department.

Information: CityofCumming.net/event/memorial-day-ceremony-2

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: courtesy of Kila Posey

Feds to investigate mom’s retaliation claim against Atlanta Public Schools1h ago

Credit: John Raoux/AP

The Jolt: Top Republicans wait and watch after botched DeSantis rollout
57m ago

As Cobb prepares transit plans for 2024, opponents push back
1h ago

Credit: TNS

A striking gap between deaths of Black and white babies plagues the South
1h ago

Credit: TNS

A striking gap between deaths of Black and white babies plagues the South
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Stay safe: Memorial Day weekend often deadly on Georgia roads, waterways
55m ago
The Latest

Cumming Arts Center hosts May events
Hazardous recycling event in Cumming is on May 6
Forsyth County woman turning 100 on Wednesday
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top