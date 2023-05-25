Cumming’s Memorial Day ceremony is May 26

The city of Cumming will host a Memorial Day ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon May 26 at the Veterans War Memorial, 301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Cumming next to the Cumming Police Department at the same address.

Local veterans organizations will join Cumming city officials to add new flags in honor of local deceased veterans to the city’s Avenue of Flags display and to honor the memory of all those veterans who died in service to the United States of America.

Patriotic music and speeches will complement the free event.

The rain location will be the Cumming Fairgrounds’ covered arena, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming.

Parking will be at the Castleberry Road parking deck or the Cumming Fairgrounds.

For people with mobility issues, parking will be available at the city’s police department.

Information: CityofCumming.net/event/memorial-day-ceremony-2