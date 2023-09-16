Cumming Country Fair and Festival is Oct. 5-15

The Cumming Country Fair and Festival will be held Oct. 5-15 at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming.

See racing pigs, farm animals, chainsaw carving, more free shows, free live concerts and a Native Indian and Heritage Village.

Experience games, rides, the Georgia Mountain Lift and fair food.

Hours are 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 12:30-9 p.m. Sunday.

Free for children 10 and younger, advanced tickets are on sale for $7 at tinyurl.com/p9me7nxk.

Tickets will increase to $10 after Oct. 4.

Free gate admission will be provided on Oct. 5 by Northside Forsyth Hospital and on Oct. 11 by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Ride tickets are $1.25 each, $20 for 21 tickets, $50 for 55 tickets and $100 for 120 tickets.

All rides require more than one ticket.

Find more details at cummingfair.squarespace.com/cumming-country-fair-festival-2, tinyurl.com/p9me7nxk, CummingFair.net or facebook.com/CummingFair.