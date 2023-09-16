Cumming Country Fair and Festival is Oct. 5-15

Credit: Cumming Fair

Credit: Cumming Fair

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
57 minutes ago
X

The Cumming Country Fair and Festival will be held Oct. 5-15 at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming.

See racing pigs, farm animals, chainsaw carving, more free shows, free live concerts and a Native Indian and Heritage Village.

Experience games, rides, the Georgia Mountain Lift and fair food.

Hours are 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 12:30-9 p.m. Sunday.

Free for children 10 and younger, advanced tickets are on sale for $7 at tinyurl.com/p9me7nxk.

Tickets will increase to $10 after Oct. 4.

Free gate admission will be provided on Oct. 5 by Northside Forsyth Hospital and on Oct. 11 by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Ride tickets are $1.25 each, $20 for 21 tickets, $50 for 55 tickets and $100 for 120 tickets.

All rides require more than one ticket.

Find more details at cummingfair.squarespace.com/cumming-country-fair-festival-2, tinyurl.com/p9me7nxk, CummingFair.net or facebook.com/CummingFair.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens pushes back against potential City Council referendum legislation2h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

UPDATE
Fans revel in Music Midtown’s 1st day with performances from Pitbull, Pink
1h ago

Credit: AP

Rhyne Howard scores 36 but Dream drop playoff opener
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Still won’t be suspended from Georgia Senate after Fulton charges
16h ago

Credit: TNS

Still won’t be suspended from Georgia Senate after Fulton charges
16h ago

Credit: John Spink

Downtown Atlanta cleans up after surprise flash flooding
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Cumming

Rodeo is Sept. 1-3 in Cumming
Forsyth is among first in nation to use Avive AED to revive sudden cardiac arrest victims
Family Promise fundraiser to help homeless children
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
21h ago
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top