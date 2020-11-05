Cumming Arts Center sets reopening date

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 14, the Arts Center in the historic Brannon-Heard House, 111 Pilgrim Mill Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 20, the arts group said in a Facebook posting.

Visitors will have no-contact temperature checks at the door, and be required wear face masks and follow CDC coronavirus protocols with social distancing.