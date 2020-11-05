Cumming Arts Center sets reopening date

After a months-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cumming Arts Center will reopen this month for its annual “Festival of Trees” display and art sale, according to an announcement by the Sawnee Association of the Arts.
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 14, the Arts Center in the historic Brannon-Heard House, 111 Pilgrim Mill Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 20, the arts group said in a Facebook posting.
Visitors will have no-contact temperature checks at the door, and be required wear face masks and follow CDC coronavirus protocols with social distancing.
The 2021 Art Calendar will be available for sale in the gift shop. Information: https://sawneeart.org/