Cumming Arts Center hosts May events

Among its May events, the Cumming Arts Center will host three Mother’s Day Teas from 2-5 p.m. May 13, 14 and 21 at the Brannon Heard House, 111 Pilgrim Road, Cumming.
Reservations for $25 each should be made by calling 678-634-9240.
Through May 28, on display is a christening gown exhibit, with gowns handmade by Susan Wasmer.
Exhibit hours and days are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Another exhibit is “Summer in the City” for which registration opens on May 20.
The arts center will accept submissions from the public and Cumming Arts Center members.
Professionally judged by June 23, the art show will provide cash awards in three categories - 2D, 3D and all photography.
This exhibit will be open to the public from June 23 through Aug. 27.
More details can be found by contacting the exhibit chairman Carole Kjellsen at cbkjellsen@gmail.com.
Visit SawneeArt.org/calendar-of-events-2023 to find out about the May events.
