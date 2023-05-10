X

Cumming Arts Center hosts May events

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
19 minutes ago

Among its May events, the Cumming Arts Center will host three Mother’s Day Teas from 2-5 p.m. May 13, 14 and 21 at the Brannon Heard House, 111 Pilgrim Road, Cumming.

Reservations for $25 each should be made by calling 678-634-9240.

Through May 28, on display is a christening gown exhibit, with gowns handmade by Susan Wasmer.

Exhibit hours and days are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Another exhibit is “Summer in the City” for which registration opens on May 20.

The arts center will accept submissions from the public and Cumming Arts Center members.

Professionally judged by June 23, the art show will provide cash awards in three categories - 2D, 3D and all photography.

This exhibit will be open to the public from June 23 through Aug. 27.

More details can be found by contacting the exhibit chairman Carole Kjellsen at cbkjellsen@gmail.com.

Visit SawneeArt.org/calendar-of-events-2023 to find out about the May events.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Richard Elliott, WSB-TV

TORPY: 2020 election lunacy deposits Georgia GOP chief in a legal stew2h ago

After COVID-19 emergency ends Thursday, what will change for Georgia?
34m ago

Credit: AP

Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Juanita Ramos

RHONE: More single women are homeowners, but obstacles still exist
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Juanita Ramos

RHONE: More single women are homeowners, but obstacles still exist
2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cobb police, GBI at scene of officer-involved shooting in Lithia Springs
12m ago
The Latest

Credit: Keep Forsyth County Beautiful

Hazardous recycling event in Cumming is on May 6
Forsyth County woman turning 100 on Wednesday
Comedy in Cumming opens April 28
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman / Staff

Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
2h ago
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top