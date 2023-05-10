Cumming Arts Center hosts May events

The arts center will accept submissions from the public and Cumming Arts Center members.

Professionally judged by June 23, the art show will provide cash awards in three categories - 2D, 3D and all photography.

This exhibit will be open to the public from June 23 through Aug. 27.

More details can be found by contacting the exhibit chairman Carole Kjellsen at cbkjellsen@gmail.com.

Visit SawneeArt.org/calendar-of-events-2023 to find out about the May events.