Coronavirus can’t stop Cumming’s ‘Taste of the Fair’

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the Cumming Country Fair & Festival, but the food must go on: A “Taste of the Fair” will happen the weekends the event would have taken place, offering such classics for sale as funnel cakes, turkey legs and deep-fried Oreos.
The drive-up/walk-up food fest is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the weekends of Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road. Admission and parking are free, though the usual prices will apply for food.
Participants in vehicles will drive through a one-way fair food route, decide if they’d prefer walk-up or in-car service, and then park in the designated area; attendants will serve those requesting in-car service. Those who wish to skip the line can park in Lot No. 3 and walk over to the event.
For menus and other information: https://bit.ly/3hAs1Kr