Coronavirus can’t stop Cumming’s ‘Taste of the Fair’

"Taste of the Fair," offering culinary classics like turkey legs and deep fried Oreos, will be served at the Cumming Fairgrounds the weekends of Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18.
Credit: Cumming Fairgrounds

Forsyth County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the Cumming Country Fair & Festival, but the food must go on: A “Taste of the Fair” will happen the weekends the event would have taken place, offering such classics for sale as funnel cakes, turkey legs and deep-fried Oreos.

The drive-up/walk-up food fest is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the weekends of Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road. Admission and parking are free, though the usual prices will apply for food.

Participants in vehicles will drive through a one-way fair food route, decide if they’d prefer walk-up or in-car service, and then park in the designated area; attendants will serve those requesting in-car service. Those who wish to skip the line can park in Lot No. 3 and walk over to the event.

For menus and other information: https://bit.ly/3hAs1Kr

