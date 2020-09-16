Coronavirus can’t stop Cumming’s ‘Taste of the Fair’

The drive-up/walk-up food fest is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the weekends of Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road. Admission and parking are free, though the usual prices will apply for food.

Participants in vehicles will drive through a one-way fair food route, decide if they’d prefer walk-up or in-car service, and then park in the designated area; attendants will serve those requesting in-car service. Those who wish to skip the line can park in Lot No. 3 and walk over to the event.