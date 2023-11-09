Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival in Cumming is Nov. 11-12

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12.

Admission is free; but for a $5 donation, take your own picture of your child with Santa.

Children can shop in the Elf Corner, where all items cost $1 to $8, including gift wrapping.

In the Festival of Trees Shop, buy Christmas trees that are one to four feet tall and fully decorated by local artists.

Hosted by the Sawnee Association of the Arts, the festival will contain food vendors and 80 vendor booths.

Artisans from across the Southeast will sell pottery, woodworking, jewelry, floral design, fiber art, paper and scrapbooking.

Christmas decor to be sold will include artist-decorated wreaths and trees and photography needs.

View SawneeArt.org for more information.