Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival in Cumming is Nov. 11-12

Credit: Sawnee Association of the Arts

Credit: Sawnee Association of the Arts

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
31 minutes ago

The 20th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Festival is arriving Nov. 11 and 12 at the Forsyth Conference Center, Lanier Technical College, 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12.

Admission is free; but for a $5 donation, take your own picture of your child with Santa.

Children can shop in the Elf Corner, where all items cost $1 to $8, including gift wrapping.

In the Festival of Trees Shop, buy Christmas trees that are one to four feet tall and fully decorated by local artists.

Hosted by the Sawnee Association of the Arts, the festival will contain food vendors and 80 vendor booths.

Artisans from across the Southeast will sell pottery, woodworking, jewelry, floral design, fiber art, paper and scrapbooking.

Christmas decor to be sold will include artist-decorated wreaths and trees and photography needs.

View SawneeArt.org for more information.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

How could WeWork’s bankruptcy impact its Atlanta offices?3h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect transferred back to Fulton jail after re-indictment in 2021 homicide
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

NEW DETAILS
Funeral planned for Israeli soldier from metro Atlanta killed in attack
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

NEW DETAILS
Funeral planned for Israeli soldier from metro Atlanta killed in attack
3h ago

2nd suspect arrested in deadly MARTA station shooting in April
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Cumming

Cumming’s Veterans Day Ceremony is Nov. 10
Forsyth’s household recycling event is Nov. 4
Dogtober in Cumming is Oct. 28
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
10h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
6h ago
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top