Forsyth County Public Library hosts a great way to get started with coding

Engineering classmates and part of the same after-school robotics team, Goetz and Garrett Tieng saw the capacity that teaching robotics had beyond science combining STEM subjects together

“We realized that the education in robotics in itself is an important way to combine STEM subjects together, and it was a piece that was missing in a lot of schools due to funding,” said Vice President Garrett Tieng.

RFA starts the students in Scratch with basic move functions and moves up to advanced programming concepts such as variables, according to their site.

The classes are designed in such a way that is engaging and fun, hoping the students realize the potential it has, Tieng noted.

Sanjay Ravigopal, 17, began looking for opportunities to do STEM online and found RFA. The high schooler started as a volunteer helping with the logistics of the organization and now teaches Scratch.

“The first thing you do is you make your character move on the screen,” he said. “So I think students really love it because right off the bat they can see how coding is used to make a game because that is the first concept they learn. They also see how they are able to abstractly think when they play a game and logic their way into how certain games work.”

Robotics for All runs on two models: one is through schools and the other is open to anyone. Fee waivers are available if needed.

“We believe in providing everyone with equal access to programs like what we offer, and if we put a price tag on it, it defeats the purpose of our mission. Other organizations may offer similar services, but they all cost money, which prevents underserved families and those from socio-economically disadvantaged families to be able to attend. Our goal is to reverse that,” said the CEO.

Enrollment for spring courses direct through their website is open until March 5. Their next session starts on March 15.

For more information, volunteer opportunities or to enroll, visit www.roboticsforall.net

