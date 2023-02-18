X
Food unprotected from contamination at Mamie’s in Covington

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Some food and drink items were at risk of contamination at Mamie’s Kitchen in Covington during a routine inspection.

The inspector said two large rolls of meat were thawing in a container at room temperature. A sanitizer spray bottle was over salt and pepper shakers in the lobby. And the ice bin had black residue inside.

Mamie’s Kitchen, 7121 Highway 278, scored 61/U, dropping from 90/A earned in August.

Among other violations, multiple cooked foods on the prep table were not at safe temperatures. As a result, they were placed on time control.

Plastic milk jugs were being reused for tea to sell to customers. The jugs were discarded.

Boxes of frozen food items and single service items were directly on the floor in the back of the kitchen. Employee cell phones and a purse were in the prep food tables and over food items for customers.

Mamie’s Kitchen will be re-inspected.

23h ago
