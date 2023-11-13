BreakingNews
HAPPENING NOW | Opponents of public safety training center begin march to site of facility

Food unprotected at La Salsa in Austell

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
34 minutes ago
X

La Salsa Mexican Restaurant in Austell failed a routine health inspection by not protecting food from contamination.

Shredded chicken, enchilada sauce, burrito sauce, refried beans and ground beef were uncovered on the steam table in the kitchen. Containers of raw shrimp and raw beef were uncovered in a pan, and refried beans were uncovered in the walk-in cooler.

An open package of raw chorizo was inside the same container as spinach and mushrooms.

Also, a manager removed a soiled thermometer, wiped it with a paper towel, and then placed it inside cooked ground beef without cleaning and sanitizing first.

The dishwasher was not sanitizing dishes to prevent contamination.

Among other violations, several roaches were crawling throughout the kitchen, including one above the steam table with the uncovered food.

La Salsa Mexican Restaurant, 2856 Veterans Memorial Highway, scored 43/U, down from 84/B. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING
Opponents of public safety training center begin march to site of facility56m ago

Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Jan. 6 rioter plots return to Capitol — by launching U.S. House bid
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Marietta teacher fatally shot near Underground Atlanta, officials say
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Roads remain closed around Atlanta apartments that went up in flames
5m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Roads remain closed around Atlanta apartments that went up in flames
5m ago

Credit: TNS

Renter relief: Monthly rents no longer rising in metro Atlanta
5h ago
The Latest
Rockdale County restaurant inspection scores
34m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
34m ago
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
34m ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
3h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top