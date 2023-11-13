Food unprotected at La Salsa in Austell

Shredded chicken, enchilada sauce, burrito sauce, refried beans and ground beef were uncovered on the steam table in the kitchen. Containers of raw shrimp and raw beef were uncovered in a pan, and refried beans were uncovered in the walk-in cooler.

An open package of raw chorizo was inside the same container as spinach and mushrooms.

Also, a manager removed a soiled thermometer, wiped it with a paper towel, and then placed it inside cooked ground beef without cleaning and sanitizing first.

The dishwasher was not sanitizing dishes to prevent contamination.

Among other violations, several roaches were crawling throughout the kitchen, including one above the steam table with the uncovered food.

La Salsa Mexican Restaurant, 2856 Veterans Memorial Highway, scored 43/U, down from 84/B. It will be re-inspected.