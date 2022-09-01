Food unprotected at Happy Buddha

Happy Buddha in College Park left lots of food unprotected from potential contamination during a recent routine health inspection.
Among violations, cooked noodles were cooling in the sink next to raw shrimp on a drainboard. The noodles were discarded.
Raw broccoli and onions, cooked wings and prepared chicken were inside boxes that once held raw chicken. All the items were discarded.
Vegetables in the walk-in cooler were uncovered, and several foods in coolers were not at safe temperatures. Raw chicken, cream cheese, cooked pork, bean sprouts, raw shrimp and cooked sweet and sour chicken were among the items discarded.
In addition, rodent droppings were in the kitchen and the main storage area. The microwave was unclean with old food debris. Knives, stored clean, also had food debris on them.
Happy Buddha, 1457 Virginia Ave., scored 56/U, down from a 100/A earned in May. As a result, the restaurant will be reinspected.
