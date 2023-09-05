Food unprotected at Covington American Deli

BreakingNews
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Food was stored uncovered and not separated to prevent cross-contamination at an American Deli in Covington.

The beef steak was uncovered and out of its original container in the freezer during the routine health inspection. And tomatoes and broccoli were uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Other items in that cooler were at risk of cross-contamination. French fries were beside and on top of boxes of raw chicken, and beef and fish were next to each other.

Among other violations, multiple foods were at unsafe temperatures in the prep cooler, with an air temperature of 47 degrees. Cheese, cooked meats and seafood, deli meats and vegetables were discarded.

Cooked items on time control for food safety did not have a start or discard time marking. Other items in the prep cooler were not date marked for disposal. Cooked chicken, beef and shrimp, deli meats, lettuce and tomatoes were disposed of.

American Deli, 3154 Highway 278, scored 44/U, down from 83/B. It will be re-inspected.

