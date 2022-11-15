ajc logo
Food temps unsafe at Conyers Panera Bread

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
56 minutes ago

Panera Bread in Conyers scored 66/U on a recent routine health inspection due to high temperatures in the coolers.

All the food inside a prep cooler at the drive-through window was discarded because of unsafe elevated temperatures. Another cooler had an air temperature of 59 degrees, well above the 41-degree limit.

Chicken, roast beef, cheese, eggs and lettuce were thrown away.

In other violations, three microwaves were dirty with old food debris, and the ice machine had a black-like substance. In addition, food debris was all over the flooring throughout the kitchen, the dishwashing area and the cashier area. The coolers were also dirty with food debris.

Washed avocados were stored on top of the unwashed ones. Multiple squeeze bottles were unlabeled. And two hand sinks for food employees were inaccessible, and another had no paper towels.

Panera Bread, 1655 Highway 138, Conyers, will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 85/B.

