Food temps lower score at Peachtree Cafe in Lawrenceville

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Peachtree Café in Lawrenceville scored 50/U on a recent routine health inspection, with multiple foods out of the safe temperature range.

Chicken tenders and French toast were held at unsafe temperatures and were discarded. Eggs, cooked mushrooms, and cooked onions and peppers in the prep cooler were also discarded because of high temperatures.

Three containers of waffle and crepe batter prepared the night before had temperatures at unsafe levels and were discarded. The inspector said the batter was not cooling correctly in large, covered plastic containers.

Among other violations, the ice machine had mold-like substance, and the can opener and slicers had accumulated food debris.

The facility had no date marking system, and dates were added to containers of prepared chicken, sausage and corned beef.

Multiple bottles of sauces and oils were unlabeled, as was a chemical bottle in the coffee bar area.

Employees used the ice dump sink to wash their hands, and multiple employee drinks and personal items were on prep surface areas.

Peachtree Café, 30 S. Clayton St., Lawrenceville, will be re-inspected. Its previous health score was 80/B.

