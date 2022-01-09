Food storage violations found at Garlic Thai

Health policies and procedures were missing at a Thai restaurant in Newnan, and food storage was also an issue.
The inspector gave copies of health procedures to employees at Garlic Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar, and they corrected violations during the Dec. 4 routine inspection that led to a failing score of 60/U.
Several foods in the coolers were at risk of cross-contamination. For example, raw shrimp was nearby cut vegetables, raw chicken was beside cooked chicken, and raw eggs were beside fruits and vegetables.
A timestamp was missing from cooked sushi rice, and frozen fish was thawing in the sink but not under running water. In addition, multiple pans of shelled eggs on the countertop were at an unsafe temperature and moved to a cooler.
Among other violations, employee drinks were in the food prep areas, and jackets and backpacks were in the dry storage area. Also, sanitizer buckets had less than the minimum chlorine concentration, and several areas of the facility needed repairs.
Garlic Thai, 16 N. Court Square, Newnan, will be re-inspected.
About the Author