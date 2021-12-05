Food storage sinks health score at Venezuelan restaurant

Food storage problems at Venezuelan restaurant Todo Frito in Duluth caused its health score to plummet.
In the prep cooler, raw pork chops were over pre-cooked hot dogs, and the raw chicken was over unwashed tomatoes and uncooked pork and beef. Washed and unwashed produce were in the same container.
No one was in charge to ensure compliance with the food code or knowledgeable of food-borne disease symptoms, the Gwinnett County health inspector said.
Todo Frito, 3099 Breckinridge Blvd., failed the Nov. 29 routine inspection with a 49/U after posting a 100/A in September.
Among other violations, cakes made in private homes were discarded because they did not come from an approved source.
Eggs were stored at room temperature for longer than two hours and discarded. Cooked beef held longer than 24 hours had no preparation date. Cheese removed from its original packaging was not identified.
An employee phone, purse and drink were around customer foods, and a slicer was dirty with food debris from the previous night.
