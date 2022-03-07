Hamburger icon
Food safety violations sink score at Panda Express

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
The health score of a Panda Express in Loganville dropped from a solid A to failing because of several food safety violations.

During a recent routine inspection, food and dishes were stored incorrectly, and some of the foods in cold storage were out of the safe temperature range.

For example, raw beef and chicken were above some cut broccoli, and unwashed produce was above sauces and beverages in the walk-in cooler. In addition, the shredder and the dicer stored as clean still had food residue on surfaces, and food storage containers were stacked wet.

The restaurant’s health policy was not explained to new employees and verified by a signature. And the person in charge could not name the top eight allergens, as required by the food safety code.

In addition, hot water was not working at the hand sinks.

Panda Express, 205 Atlanta Highway, scored 65/U on the March 1 health inspection, down from a 96/A earned in November. As a result, the restaurant will be re-inspected.

