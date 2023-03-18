X

Food safety practices lax at Ichiban Ramen & Sushi

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

At Ichiban Ramen & Sushi Bar in Covington, the person in charge was not proficient in food safety practices for the restaurant.

During a recent inspection, mold was inside the ice machine, the sanitation bucket didn’t have enough sanitizer to clean tables effectively, and employees were not following health procedures when working with food.

One employee prepared food without wearing a beard guard, and the manager did not remove his apron when leaving the kitchen. Also, employee foods and drinks were on the prep table.

Among other violations, raw eggs were near butter and noodles in the walk-in cooler, and eggs were with ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler.

Some prepared foods were on time control, but there were no written procedures.

Ichiban Ramen & Sushi Bar, 4152 Washington St., Covington, failed the routine inspection with a 62/U. Its previous score was 100/A in December. As a result, the restaurant will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UGA senior improving back in U.S. after brain bleed on spring break1h ago

Credit: AP

No. 1 seed Purdue falls in one of biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech’s not-so-secret door to hoops redemption? Players
21h ago

Credit: AP

Capitol Recap: Hope fades for full funding of Georgia’s HOPE scholarships

Credit: AP

Capitol Recap: Hope fades for full funding of Georgia’s HOPE scholarships

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Expect the unexpected - Dodd, Shuster battle for final rotation spot
19h ago
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Liberty University

Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
19h ago
Reporters’ notebook: Who is that asking the questions?
INTERVIEW: Fred Kalil grateful for 31 years in Atlanta TV
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top