Food safety at issue at Zuarepa in Lawrenceville

Colombian restaurant Zuarepa in Lawrenceville failed a routine health inspection with food temperature and storage violations.

The person responsible for food safety was absent when the inspection began.

Multiple cold-holding foods were at unsafe temperatures for over four hours, a third consecutive repeat violation. The inspector said the ambient air temperature of the reach-in cooler was too high. As a result, milk, condensed milk and tomatillo sauce were discarded. .

Food was improperly stored in the cooler and freezer. For example, raw pork and chicken were over unwashed tomatoes, raw bacon was over ready-to-eat foods and raw chicken tenders were over pre-cooked frozen French fries.

Among other violations, cooked beef and cut cabbage did not cool to safe temperatures within the time allotted and were discarded.

There was no soap in the kitchen hand sink.

Zuarepa, 1956 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville, scored 66/U, down from 93/A in March. The restaurant will be re-inspected.