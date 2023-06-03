X

Food safety at issue at Zuarepa in Lawrenceville

Local News
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
19 minutes ago

Colombian restaurant Zuarepa in Lawrenceville failed a routine health inspection with food temperature and storage violations.

The person responsible for food safety was absent when the inspection began.

Multiple cold-holding foods were at unsafe temperatures for over four hours, a third consecutive repeat violation. The inspector said the ambient air temperature of the reach-in cooler was too high. As a result, milk, condensed milk and tomatillo sauce were discarded. .

Food was improperly stored in the cooler and freezer. For example, raw pork and chicken were over unwashed tomatoes, raw bacon was over ready-to-eat foods and raw chicken tenders were over pre-cooked frozen French fries.

Among other violations, cooked beef and cut cabbage did not cool to safe temperatures within the time allotted and were discarded.

There was no soap in the kitchen hand sink.

Zuarepa, 1956 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville, scored 66/U, down from 93/A in March. The restaurant will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Shelia Poole

Georgia Methodists approve reparations plan to support Black congregations3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump
10h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: For true equality, stigmatization of LGBTQ+ Southerners must end
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta school board won’t extend Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta school board won’t extend Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract
19h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

GEORGIA POLITICS: The rise and - possible - fall of David Shafer
18h ago
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
19m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
19m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Parents: Should Cobb schools build a $50M events venue for graduations?
Biden expected to sign budget deal on Saturday to raise debt ceiling
2h ago
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top