X
Dark Mode Toggle

Food discarded due to unsafe temps at Due South

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

The health score at Due South Seafood Kitchen in Peachtree City dropped to 62/U following a recent routine inspection.

Numerous foods were discarded due to a repeat violation of unsafe temperatures in cold storage. Cooked pasta, ribs, ground beef, steaks, salmon, fish, oysters, crab, cheese and chicken measured between 48 and 50 degrees and were thrown out.

Raw meat was thawing in stagnant water in the vegetable sink, among other violations. In addition, there were no shell stock tags for the raw oysters served at the restaurant.

Wet wiping cloths were on the counters instead of inside sanitizer buckets. Food containers were stacked while still damp. One of the hand sinks did not have hot water.

The restaurant also had accumulated debris under shelves and in the walk-in freezer.

Due South Seafood Kitchen, 302 Clover Reach, Peachtree City, will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 80/B.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

4 of 14 Georgia members of Congress live outside their districts3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas in public intoxication case
18h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Faith in Georgia elections rises as fraud frenzy fades, AJC poll shows
4h ago

Credit: Jeff Roberson

At end of rough season, Harrison Butker ‘thankful’ for game-winner
52m ago

Credit: Jeff Roberson

At end of rough season, Harrison Butker ‘thankful’ for game-winner
52m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL defendant files formal complaint against Fulton deputies
2h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
25m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
25m ago
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top