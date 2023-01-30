Food discarded due to unsafe temps at Due South

Numerous foods were discarded due to a repeat violation of unsafe temperatures in cold storage. Cooked pasta, ribs, ground beef, steaks, salmon, fish, oysters, crab, cheese and chicken measured between 48 and 50 degrees and were thrown out.

Raw meat was thawing in stagnant water in the vegetable sink, among other violations. In addition, there were no shell stock tags for the raw oysters served at the restaurant.