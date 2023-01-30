Food discarded due to unsafe temps at Due South

The health score at Due South Seafood Kitchen in Peachtree City dropped to 62/U following a recent routine inspection.
Numerous foods were discarded due to a repeat violation of unsafe temperatures in cold storage. Cooked pasta, ribs, ground beef, steaks, salmon, fish, oysters, crab, cheese and chicken measured between 48 and 50 degrees and were thrown out.
Raw meat was thawing in stagnant water in the vegetable sink, among other violations. In addition, there were no shell stock tags for the raw oysters served at the restaurant.
Wet wiping cloths were on the counters instead of inside sanitizer buckets. Food containers were stacked while still damp. One of the hand sinks did not have hot water.
The restaurant also had accumulated debris under shelves and in the walk-in freezer.
Due South Seafood Kitchen, 302 Clover Reach, Peachtree City, will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 80/B.
