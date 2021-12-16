Food code lax at Ted’s in Cumming

Ted’s Montana Grill in Cumming needs more active management of the food code, according to a recent health inspection report.
During the Dec. 9 routine inspection, the ice machine had black and pink mold-like residue, and the dishwasher at the bar had no sanitizer. In addition, some hand sinks did not have soap or towels. A pitcher was in one of the sinks.
The restaurant at 410 Peachtree Parkway scored 68/U, down from its previous score of 94/A in March.
Equipment needed cleaning and coolers needed repairing, the inspector said. For example, several food items in the coolers were above safe temperatures and discarded. In addition, the cheese sauce on the steam table was not hot enough and discarded.
Among other violations, employee drinks were on the prep tables and food handlers were wearing wrist jewelry, but not hair restraints or beard guards as needed.
Ted’s Montana Grill will have a follow-up inspection.
About the Author