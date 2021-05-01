Fly fishing can offer a true disconnect from what tethers us

Drift boat and wade are among the guided trips offered year-round, seven days a week with options for a half or a full day.

“We like to think that we could take somebody who just stepped off the plane at Hartsfield Airport, for example, with no equipment looking for something to do. The drift boats give the average Joe or even the expert really good access to the river,” he stated. “The boats are safe and safer. We can have kids, elderly or handicapped in the boat and cater to all levels and interests.”

“You’ve got a fish on your rod that swims between your legs and you’re immersed in the fishes’ world when you’re in waders,” said the owner.

Want the option of both? Inquire on their ‘bar-hopping.’

Instruction for fly fishing is offered at a variety of levels in a group setting or privately with up to two people. Scalley notes that you need to know the basics before advancing.

The intro class is given once or twice a month on Saturday mornings. The 3-4 hour class is a mechanic’s casting class where participants learn about the components, hatches, the fish and where to go. The next class is May 22.

The most popular class according to Scalley is the private introduction.

“You are actually fishing in the drift boat while you learn. It’s a combination class and guided trip,” he added.

“Fly fishing isn’t just fishing. You’re actively pursuing the fish and the river is moving constantly,” the owner said. “I’ve been doing this for nearly 40 years and I’m still learning something every time I go out.”

Address: 710 Riverside Road, Roswell (770-650-8630).

For more information, visit https://riverthroughatlanta.com/

