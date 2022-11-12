Flight 26 takes off at KSU

The idea grew from months of looking at best practices for new students, said Arneson.

“What came back is that it’s critically important for them to feel they have a place here,” he said. “From there, we can connect them to resources, the faculty, programs and to each other.”

Incoming students were introduced to the Flight program during orientations before the fall term. Welcome signs and literature highlighted the new cohort and ways they could get connected to their new environment.

“They were excited about being part of something new, and that was a real selling point: This is only for first-year students,” said Arneson. “They are part of an exclusive community.”

As part of their special status, Flight 26 members were welcomed at pre-semester convocation and posed for a class picture that was blown up into an 8-foot poster. At a recent football game, they were cheered as they ran the length of the field before taking seats in a designated VIP area. First-year student Jayden Aquino of Roswell has taken part in other Flight activities as well.

“The first was a glow party at the student center with mini-golf and bowling in the dark,” he said. “The whole idea is really cool. In high school, you’re able to form relationships more naturally; in college, you have to pursue them more. This has given me a way to meet other people.”

Students have fully embraced the idea, said Arneson. “They’ve gone crazy taking pictures of their jerseys and posting on social media. And we see them all over campus.”

The program will also offer activities such as study breaks near finals and service projects. And it includes personal touchpoints: A few weeks ago, Arneson and his staff called every first-year student, wished them a happy homecoming and asked if they needed anything. He also plans to establish a student advisory committee to welcome next year’s Flight 27.

“We can provide an extra level of support to students who struggle and often don’t feel they belong,” he said. “Flight is helping solve that for them.”

