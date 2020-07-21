First phase of I-85 widening project through Gwinnett is complete

The Georgia Department of Transportation has completed the I-85 Widening, Phase 1 project which travels through Gwinnett, Barrow, and Jackson counties. The project widened Interstate 85 north from two to three lanes by adding one general purpose lane and a paved shoulder in each direction with a concrete median replacing the existing grassed median.
Instead of an in-person ribbon cutting, Georgia DOT has produced a video to celebrate completion of the project: www.youtu.be/cYVuaUta-aE (2.5 minutes) and www.youtu.be/MGxbG2lbNeA for a longer version.
As part of the project, three 50-year-old overpass bridges (Spout Springs Road bridge, Flowery Branch Road bridge, and Jesse Cronic Road bridge) were replaced and one northbound and one southbound mainline bridge was replaced. An intelligent transportation system, closed-circuit television, signage, striping, and guardrails were also added or upgraded.
Suwanee, Lawrenceville, Buford, Hoschton, Auburn, and Braselton will all reap the benefits from these improvements. Georgia DOT expects drivers between Hamilton Mill Road and Ga. 53 to see a 56 percent decrease in traffic delays.
Phase 2 of the project between Ga. 53 to just north of U.S. 129 is expected to begin construction in 2021 and open to traffic four years ahead of the original schedule in 2023.