First phase of I-85 widening project through Gwinnett is complete

Instead of an in-person ribbon cutting, Georgia DOT has produced a video to celebrate completion of the project: www.youtu.be/cYVuaUta-aE (2.5 minutes) and www.youtu.be/MGxbG2lbNeA for a longer version.

As part of the project, three 50-year-old overpass bridges (Spout Springs Road bridge, Flowery Branch Road bridge, and Jesse Cronic Road bridge) were replaced and one northbound and one southbound mainline bridge was replaced. An intelligent transportation system, closed-circuit television, signage, striping, and guardrails were also added or upgraded.