Fayetteville Panera Bread sees score drop

A Panera Bread in Fayetteville failed a recent health inspection because some of the foods were out of temperature range, and some foods were stored uncovered.
Cooked chicken, sliced tomatoes, some cheeses and leafy greens were out of temperature for cold-holding foods. Other food was uncovered and at risk of contamination.
The restaurant was also unclean. An accumulation of mold or mildew was on the soda nozzles. Dust, old food and other debris were on and in the equipment. In addition, ice buildup was on the walk-in freezer floor. Refuse and recyclables were on the ground in the dumpster coral, making it accessible to pests.
Among other violations, employee drinks in open cups were in the prep area, and wiping cloths were on the counter instead of inside the sanitizer solution.
Panera Bread, 104 Ellis Road, Fayetteville, scored 69/U on the March 25 routine inspection. As a result, the restaurant will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 82/B, earned in August.
