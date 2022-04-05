Fayetteville Panera Bread sees score drop

Cooked chicken, sliced tomatoes, some cheeses and leafy greens were out of temperature for cold-holding foods. Other food was uncovered and at risk of contamination.

The restaurant was also unclean. An accumulation of mold or mildew was on the soda nozzles. Dust, old food and other debris were on and in the equipment. In addition, ice buildup was on the walk-in freezer floor. Refuse and recyclables were on the ground in the dumpster coral, making it accessible to pests.