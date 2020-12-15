Tyrone trash service transition begins

AMWaste will begin its Monday-Thursday residential service starting Jan. 4; pickup days will be designated based on location, and each customer’s pickup day will be noted in the welcome packet. Under the new service, residents will no longer have to separate their trash and recycling in separate bins; AMWaste’s sorting facility does that after collection.

Town Manager Brandon Perkins said Republic customers should leave their trash carts outside after their last day of service in 2020 so that Republic can start collecting them, but he noted that the process could take several days.