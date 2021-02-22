X

Tyrone sets qualifying schedule for fall elections

Candidates can file qualifying forms in August for two Tyrone Town Council seats up for election in November. Courtesy Town of Tyrone
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

Tyrone has set the qualifying schedule for two town council positions that will be up for election on Nov. 2. The two open seats will be for Posts 3 and 4, currently held by Billy Campbell and Gloria Furr, respectively. Campbell won a special election in November 2020 to fill an unexpired term; those elected this year will serve four-year terms. Qualifying candidates must be at least 21 years old, eligible to vote, and have continuously lived in Tyrone for at least 12 months immediately prior to the election.

The qualifying fee is $216; the necessary forms, including the notice of candidacy and the declaration of intention, are available at http://tyrone.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/2021-Tyrone-Gen-Election-packet.pdf. Forms and fees must be filed with the town clerk Aug. 16-20 at Town Hall, 950 Senoia Road. Registration for voting in the November election can be done until Oct. 4.

