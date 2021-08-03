Tyrone sanitation rates are not increasing

Tyrone’s town manager has issued a notice to residents to confirm that trash and recycling rates are not increasing. Brandon Perkins said “at least one household” had received a notice from AMWaste, the town’s official sanitation provider, that charges were going up. But Perkins said the news came as a surprise to town officials since “it is not possible under our contract for AMWaste to increase their rates without first getting approval from the Town.” He apologized for any confusion residents experienced.