Tyrone plans to repurpose former municipal buildings

own Manager Brandon Perkins said last week that projects discussed in March at the town’s planning retreat include repurposing the main buildings and moving some staff to new locations. Once the police and municipal court offices have been moved into the new Town Hall, the main floor of the current building will be used as office, meeting and classroom space for the recreation department.

The basement will be used for storage. The town is also looking into the possibility of using the current building as a voting location. The current council chambers in the Town Hall might be converted into a local museum; plans are not yet decided for the office portion of the building, but it might be leased to generate revenue. The town’s former fire station building will be put up for sale as soon as its sewer project is complete.