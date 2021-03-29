Tyrone collections will aid Coweta storm victims

The town of Tyrone is setting up a collection site for donations to help nearby Coweta County residents harmed by Thursday night’s tornado. Donations of first aid supplies, blankets, toiletries, bottled water, boxes and nonperishable foods will be accepted 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at the old Tyrone fire station on Senoia Road opposite Veterans Park. Town Manager Brandon Perkins said the collected items will be given to the Red Cross and other aid organizations for distribution to those in need.
So far Coweta officials have attributed one local death to the storm, and the damage to homes, businesses and Newnan High School is extensive; more than 2,000 sites lost electricity. Emergency crews from elsewhere in Fayette County are also assisting with cleanup efforts.