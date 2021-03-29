Tyrone collections will aid Coweta storm victims

The town of Tyrone is setting up a collection site for donations to help nearby Coweta County residents harmed by Thursday night’s tornado. Donations of first aid supplies, blankets, toiletries, bottled water, boxes and nonperishable foods will be accepted 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at the old Tyrone fire station on Senoia Road opposite Veterans Park. Town Manager Brandon Perkins said the collected items will be given to the Red Cross and other aid organizations for distribution to those in need.