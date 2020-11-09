X

Tyrone chooses new sanitation provider

Tyrone has chosen a new residential trash and recycling provider, which will use a single bin for all materials. Courtesy AMWaste

Credit: Courtesy AMWaste

Credit: Courtesy AMWaste

Fayette County | 1 hour ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

The pending December expiration of a three-year contract with Republic Services for curbside trash and recycling service has prompted the town of Tyrone to select a new provider. After receiving four bids, the Town Council on Nov. 5 awarded a new three-year contract to AMWaste, which gave the town the lowest bid of $54.51 per quarter per residence.

Service will begin in January, and customers will now use a single 96-gallon bin for both trash and recycling. The company then sends the contents to a RePower South facility in Alabama that claims to have more efficient sorting. Customers with large amounts of material can put out a limited number of bags with their containers each week, and additional bins can be added for $2.50 per month.

Town Manager Brandon Perkins said residents will receive an information packet by mail with details about switching services.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.