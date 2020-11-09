Tyrone chooses new sanitation provider

The pending December expiration of a three-year contract with Republic Services for curbside trash and recycling service has prompted the town of Tyrone to select a new provider. After receiving four bids, the Town Council on Nov. 5 awarded a new three-year contract to AMWaste, which gave the town the lowest bid of $54.51 per quarter per residence.
Service will begin in January, and customers will now use a single 96-gallon bin for both trash and recycling. The company then sends the contents to a RePower South facility in Alabama that claims to have more efficient sorting. Customers with large amounts of material can put out a limited number of bags with their containers each week, and additional bins can be added for $2.50 per month.
Town Manager Brandon Perkins said residents will receive an information packet by mail with details about switching services.