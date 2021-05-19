Tyrone budget draft ready for review

Tyrone’s FY2022 budget draft is now ready for public review. Town Manager Brandon Perkins said the staff has prepared their departments’ line items and forwarded them to the mayor and Town Council for a budget workshop at 9 a.m. Thursday. A public hearing on the budget will be held at 7 p.m. on June 17, with a final approval vote scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 24.
All meetings will be held in the council chambers at Town Hall, 950 Senoia Road, and be available for viewing at www.tyrone.org/youtube. The agendas will be posted under the Council Meetings tab at www.tyrone.org. The next fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30, 2022. Members of the public must attend the meetings in person in order to comment, but seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements. Questions can be directed to Perkins at bperkins@tyrone.org.