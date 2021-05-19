Tyrone budget draft ready for review

All meetings will be held in the council chambers at Town Hall, 950 Senoia Road, and be available for viewing at www.tyrone.org/youtube. The agendas will be posted under the Council Meetings tab at www.tyrone.org. The next fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30, 2022. Members of the public must attend the meetings in person in order to comment, but seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements. Questions can be directed to Perkins at bperkins@tyrone.org.