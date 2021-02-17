Tyrone adds web pages to address recycling

Tyrone is asking its residents to properly dispose of hazardous household waste via specialized recycling facilities rather than pouring substances down the drain, into soils or streams, or putting them in regular trash. The town has created a new page on its website that directs residents to other resources meant just for items such as old paint, insecticides, motor oil, toxic cleaners and more. The page, found at http://tyrone.org/sanitation/household-hazardous-waste-disposal/, lists the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHARM) in southeast Atlanta, which accepts household chemicals, Styrofoam, batteries, lightbulbs, tires, electronics and other items, as well as earth911.com and the Georgia and U.S. departments of environmental protection.