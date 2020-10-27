Two seats open on Fayette library board

The board usually meets at 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of January, April, June and October at the county library at 1821 Heritage Park Way in Fayetteville. The term for the current open seats begins Jan. 1 and expires Dec. 31, 2024. Applicants must be Fayette County residents and list their relevant experience and their goals for the board. Application forms are available under Public Notices at www.fayettecountyga.gov, and must be returned to County Clerk Tameca Smith by Nov. 13. Information: 770-305-5103.