Two Fayette schools offer evening meal pickups

Parents of virtual-only students can pick up free breakfast and lunch meals from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Spring Hill Elementary, 100 Bradford Square, and North Fayette Elementary, 609 Kenwood Road. The Friday distribution will also include additional meals for Saturday and Sunday.

Meals will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis for children age 18 and under, and for those age 21 and under who have disabilities. The evening pickups will be offered through the end of the school year. Details are at www.fcboe.org and at the individual schools.