The Fred’s first concert will be on April 23 with Travis Tritt

At The Fred's first concert in Peachtree City, see Travis Tritt on April 23 - followed by at least 11 more concerts. (Courtesy of Travis Tritt)

Credit: Travis Tritt

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
41 minutes ago

With his Set in Stone Tour, Travis Tritt will present the first concert this year at The Fred Amphitheater, 201 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City on April 23.

In addition to Tritt, the 2022 Series Concerts will include 38 Special (May 7), Little River Band (June 4), Ann Wilson of Heart (June 11), Boz Scaggs (July 30), Pop 2000 (Aug. 20) and Atlanta Rhythm Section with special guest to be announced (Sept. 10).

More concerts will be Marshall Charloff & The PURPLE XPERIENCE (May 13), Atlanta Symphony Orchestra - STAR WARS and More: The Music of John Williams (June 18), ZOSO - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience (July 23), Five for Fighting & The Verve Pipe (Aug. 6) and Marc Martel - Ultimate Queen Celebration (Aug. 27).

Also, more concerts will be announced in March and later in the season.

There is a six-ticket limit for each show that begins at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

As for the COVID-19 policy - for now, The Fred does not require masks, proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test for entry.

For tickets, call FreshTix at 678-701-6114 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday) or visit amphitheater.org/ticket-information.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
