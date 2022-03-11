The Fred’s first concert will be on April 23 with Travis Tritt

In addition to Tritt, the 2022 Series Concerts will include 38 Special (May 7), Little River Band (June 4), Ann Wilson of Heart (June 11), Boz Scaggs (July 30), Pop 2000 (Aug. 20) and Atlanta Rhythm Section with special guest to be announced (Sept. 10).

More concerts will be Marshall Charloff & The PURPLE XPERIENCE (May 13), Atlanta Symphony Orchestra - STAR WARS and More: The Music of John Williams (June 18), ZOSO - The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience (July 23), Five for Fighting & The Verve Pipe (Aug. 6) and Marc Martel - Ultimate Queen Celebration (Aug. 27).