Temporary road will access Fayetteville complex site

A temporary gravel road will be installed next to the Fayette County Library to allow additional access to the site where the new Fayetteville City Hall complex is being built. The Fayette County Board of Commissioners approved the plan 5-0 at its Oct. 8 meeting, with the condition that the road not be installed until after Nov. 4 so as not to impede voters coming to the library. The gravel road will be in place for approximately six months.
The access road will follow Heritage Parkway into the area where a former school bus barn and gymnasium are being converted into an event space and microbrewery. Construction reps said it will not interfere with the nearby community garden and would not damage nearby trees. A temporary fence will also be erected. The gravel road will be used for cars, vans, pickup trucks and box trucks only; larger vehicles will access the site off the main entrance on Stonewall Avenue.