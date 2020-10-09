Temporary road will access Fayetteville complex site

A temporary gravel road will be installed next to the Fayette County Library to allow additional access to the site where the new Fayetteville City Hall complex is being built. The Fayette County Board of Commissioners approved the plan 5-0 at its Oct. 8 meeting, with the condition that the road not be installed until after Nov. 4 so as not to impede voters coming to the library. The gravel road will be in place for approximately six months.