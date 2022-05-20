Teen CERT Camp begins June 6

The Peachtree City Police Department will host a free Teen Community Emergency Response Team (TEEN CERT) camp from June 6-10.
Classes start at 8 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. each day and will be held in the training room at the police station.
The TEEN CERT program teaches young adults about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.
Prospective candidates must be between 13 and 17 years of age at the time of registration and a resident of Georgia.
Applicants will be required to complete an enrollment form and applicable waivers that must be signed by a parent or legal guardian.
Class size is limited to 20 students.
Applications are available online at CERT-PTC.com or at the city’s police department, 350 S. Highway 74, Peachtree City.
Completed applications can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the police station or emailed to kbrown@peachtree-city.org.
