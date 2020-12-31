X

System upgrade will affect Fayette County motor vehicle office schedule

In-person and online transactions for auto tag renewals, titles and other motor vehicle services will be unavailable in Fayette County on Jan. 13-18. AJC file photo
In-person and online transactions for auto tag renewals, titles and other motor vehicle services will be unavailable in Fayette County on Jan. 13-18. AJC file photo

Fayette County | 23 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

An upcoming system upgrade to the Georgia Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES) will affect operations at Fayette County’s motor vehicle and tag office. Operations related to car tag renewals and vehicle registrations will be unavailable Jan. 13-18, including e-services and self-service kiosks. The county encourages vehicle owners with January tag renewal dates or issues with titles to complete their transactions before Jan. 13.

During Jan. 19-22, walk-in customers “may experience delays and longer-than-normal wait times,” which could affect those with February tag renewal deadlines as well. Car dealers will be able to initiate electronic titles and registrations and issue temporary operating permits over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, and law enforcement officers will still have access to motor vehicle records using backup files. More information is at www.fayettecountypay.com.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.